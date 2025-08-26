 
Meghan Markle propels Prince Harry to dominate US headlines with latest move

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are making headlines after Netflix releases second season of Duchess of Sussex's show

August 26, 2025

Prince Harry topped Google Trends in the United States Tuesday, driven by renewed interest in his wife Meghan Markle's candid revelations about their relationship on her Netflix lifestyle show "With Love, Meghan."

The second season of Markle's series, which premiered Tuesday, features intimate details about the couple's courtship, including how they fell in love during a five-day camping trip in Botswana on their third date. 

The Duchess of Sussex told "Queer Eye" star Tan France that Harry was first to say "I love you."

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle: File photo

The revelations have generated headlines across major publications from CNN to People magazine, demonstrating the couple's continued media relevance despite stepping back from royal duties in 2020 and relocating to California.

Google Trends data shows Harry with over 20,000 searches and 1,000% growth in the past 24 hours, while related searches include "Meghan Markle" and "love," indicating public fascination with their personal story.

The couple's ability to maintain global attention through strategic media appearances and personal disclosures appears to contradict British critics who suggested their influence would wane after leaving royal life. 

Their Netflix content continues drawing audiences interested in behind-the-scenes glimpses of their relationship and life in America.

The show features celebrity guests and focuses on cooking, crafts and conversations in Markle's California home.

