Prince William, Kate Middleton share personal message ahead of BAFTA Cymru Awards

William, Kate share 'good luck' message for BAFTA Cymru nominees

Kensington Palace dropped a special message on the behalf of Prince William and Kate Middleton on Sunday.

Ahead of BAFTA Cymru Awards, the official Instagram handle of the Prince and Princess of Wales shared a good luck message for all the BAFTA nominees.

The message shared on the Stories, read, "Good luck to all the Nominees at tonight's @baftacymru Awards!" also stated in Welsh below.

It is pertinent to mention this comes after Prince William visited Bad Wolf Studios in Cardiff, without his wife Kate Middleton.

During his visit earlier in the day, the Prince of Wales stepped onto the set of Doctor Who and met trainees supported by his BAFTA Bursary and Screen Alliance Wales.

The statement shared by Kensington Palace updating on William's visit, read, "A pleasure to visit Cardiff's Bad Wolf Studios and meet with some of @bafta's Prince William Bursary recipients."

"From camera operators to costume designers, these young people are the future of our UK film industry," it further read.