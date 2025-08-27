Meghan Markle, Kate Middleton finally reunite after latest development

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton, Prince William and Meghan Markle have finally reunited after Taylor Swift announced her engagement with Travis Kelce.

The Love Story singer and Kelce announced their engagement with a joint post on Instagram on Tuesday August 26.

They announced with sweet photos saying, “Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married.”

Over 27 million fans and friends have reacted to Taylor Swift and Kelce post on Instagram.

Kate, William and Meghan also cheered for Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's love story!

Meghan Markle gave Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift’s engagement announcement a thumbs up, even as the news overshadowed the premiere of her show her “With Love, Meghan.”

The future king and queen also reacted to the post by pressing the heart button.

Prince William is no stranger to pop royalty Taylor, with the pair having met in-person on at least two occasions.

The Prince of Wales was spotted dad dancing to Shake It Off as he took Prince George and Princess Charlotte to the Eras concert at Wembley Stadium last summer.

Meanwhile, previously royal expert Kinsey Schofield had claimed “Meghan is desperate to be Taylor’s friend.

“Meghan invited Taylor Swift on her podcast by sitting down and writing her a handwritten letter begging her to be on 'Archetypes.'"