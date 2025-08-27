 
King Charles reminded he has to ‘be the King' and forgive his son

August 27, 2025

King Charles reminded of the promises he’s made to the world

King Charles has just been urged to reconsider his thoughts on Prince Harry, and reestablish the reconciliation efforts.

TV presenter Ian Pelham Turner is the expert that put this bid forward and his comment stems from thoughts relating to the King’s Coronation Day promise.

While speaking to Express he explained his reasons for this demand and said, “Whether or not they sort things out in private is up to them, but I feel like, he wants to show that he is a King for everyone, that was the vow he took on Coronation Day, ‘is to be the king for everyone’.”

In Mr Palmer’s eyes, “I think he needs to show that now in reconciliation, even with what Harry and Meghan have done, and I don’t believe everything that Harry and Meghan have done is good, but I think they were ill-advised, as well, on some of the PR things they’ve done.”

At one point in the conversation, he also brings up Princess Diana and the way she was “sidelined” near the end.

“As you know, I go back to the Diana times, and I worked a lot with Diana, because I saw what happened to Diana, and how subtly she was sidelined,” he said.

He also admitted to seeing how “she was subjected to all types of issues, that I can see where Meghan comes from,” before signing off too.

For those unversed, Princess Diana’s marriage to King Charles ended when it was revealed that he had infact cheated on her with the now-Queen Camilla.

At the time the People’s Princess had sat for an explosive interview and shared the famous words “There were three of us in this marriage, so it was a bit crowded”.

