Lana Del Rey makes shocking confession about first meet up with Jeremy Dufrene

Lana Del Rey shares rare details of her first meet up with Jeremy Dufrene

Lana Del Rey has just now opened up about her thoughts the first time she met with her husband, Jeremy Dufrene.

In an interview with W magazine, the Say Yes To The Heaven singer candidly discussed her first encounter with Jeremy Dufrene on a Louisiana swamp boat tour in 2019.

"When we met, I realised pretty immediately that I loved him, but that it might get difficult because of what I was bringing to the table,” she confessed.

Recalling her conversation with him, Del Rey continued, "Jeremy said, 'I work with alligators - I have tough skin.' And he is a man of his word.

"All the things that made me upset - and there were so many! - he would just listen and say, 'You be you - and I'll just love you more.'

"If I was him, I would have been nervous - my emotions were more overwhelming than usual, and my usual emotions can be quite overwhelming! But Jeremy was fine. He said, 'If you want, worry about yourself, but don't worry about me!'" the Summertime Sadness singer explained.

Reflecting on her relationship with her husband, she said, "Sometimes, in life, you think you're the only one in the world who loves a particular thing, like sitting in an empty Macy's or Home Depot parking lot. You might be really weird to some people, but then you find another soul who feels the same way."

Before concluding, the songstress shared, "I was nervous at first, but Louisiana has nicer alligators than Florida. Jeremy swims with the alligators! I swim in the bayou also, and the alligators are there, but I don't swim alone."

For those unversed, Lana Del Rey and Jeremy Dufrene, the captain of Airboat Tours, tied the knot in September 26, 2024, after a five-year long relationship.