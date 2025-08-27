Helen Mirren gets honest about her 'toughest' role

Helen Mirren reflects on playing 'The Thursday Murder Club' role

Under her belt, Helen Mirren had many iconic roles, playing the late queen in 2006's The Queen, for example.



Despite the difficulty in portraying this character, which earned her an Academy Award, there are others that the veteran actress recalls that were far more challenging.

Her upcoming Netflix film, The Thursday Murder Club, is one of them, where she portrayed Elizabeth Best.

"With a book that's so popular, there is a responsibility because you don't want to disappoint people who love it," the Red star said, referring to the novel from which her new movie is adapted.

She continued, "I don't want people watching the movie and going, 'I loved it, but I didn't think Helen Mirren was great as Elizabeth.'"

This is because the actress explained to Business Insider, "In a weird way, it's harder to play the imaginary character, especially if it's a character from a beloved book."

"With the queen, you just have to sound like the queen, walk like her, dress like her," she added.

Helen likewise said she is hopeful for a sequel. "We had a pretty good time together, and I think there was a general feeling that, yes, we would love to do this again if it comes our way."

Beside her, The Thursday Murder Club starred Pierce Brosnan, Ben Kingsley, and Celia Imrie.

"A group of amateur detectives cracking cold cases in an English retirement home. As a fan of Richard Osman's book series of the same name, Mirren knew she had to embody the group's no-nonsense ex-spy Elizabeth Best in a way that would engage fans' imaginations," a synopsis read.

The Thursday Murder Club will stream on Netflix on Aug 28.