Kate Middleton's brother shares emotional post

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton’s brother James Middleton has shared an emotional post to mark international dog day.

Taking to Instagram, James shared a photo of sculpture captures of his dog Ella with a heartbreaking message.

He said, “Today, my thoughts are with Ella.”

“As it’s international dog day I thought I would share with you a beautiful sculpture of Ella by the incredibly talented Stephen Pettifer of @coadestudio. I was so emotional when I first saw her ‘she’s home’ I cried.”

Kate Middleton’s brother went on saying, “Photos are amazing to treasure but this sculpture captures her in a way no photo ever has, Inigo is captivated by her saying ‘bonjour’ every time he passes her.

“So even if a dog has gone, we can always celebrate them especially on international dogs day.”

James Middleton post comes days after he shared a video of his wife Alizée “running side by side.”

He said, “Ever since we met, Alizée and I have been running side by side. In fact, if we ever argue, running is our way of clearing the air (partly because neither of us can talk while we do it. More recently, it’s been about running after Inigo but recently I planned this Alpine run and it might just be the most beautiful yet.”