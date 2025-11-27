Prince William makes positive remarks on future as Archie, Lilibet ‘do good’

Prince William only had praise and admiration for the individuals who have been working hard and staying dedicated with their noble action, while also instilling hope for the future generations.

The Prince of Wales has been following in the footsteps of his father King Charles to advocate for the protection of the environment and also honouring the people who have made the ‘ultimate sacrifice’ for the cause.

As William prepares for his future role as the king, especially as major changes take place in the dynamics of the royal family, the prince made an uplifting statement as he rewarded individuals for their valued contribution at the Tusk Award ceremony held on Wednesday.

“The stories we have heard of personal sacrifice and a lifelong dedication to protecting Africa’s natural world,” said William, who is the royal patron of the wildlife charity.

As he surmised his speech, William seemed to have hinted at a positive future for the generation, which also seemed directed at his niece and nephew across the pond.

“What we choose to do will have an impact on future generations and tonight, we must choose to do more. Congratulations again to the award winners. You give us all optimism for the future of our planet.”

Simultaneously, Prince Harry and Meghan were joined by their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, for a Thanksgiving drive as they prepared and packaged meals for community members experiencing food insecurity.

Archie and Lilibet seemed to be learning an important lesson of compassion and to give back to the world and to “ensure that no one is left behind”. They are proving at a young age that they too are capable of public service.

Despite the years-long estrangement between William and Harry, there have been speculations about what the royal future will look like for the Sussex children.

The Prince of Wales had expressed that he is “deeply moved” every year as he sees the roll of honour who’ve tragically made the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty. He stressed that they shouldn’t be the generation that stands by and does nothing as wildlife and biodiversity disappears.

If William’s speech is anything to go by, if Archie and Lilibet choose to ‘do good’ and ‘do more’ for the people, the future king may consider a space for them.