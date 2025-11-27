Buckingham Palace issues new change in line of succession

The Palace has made fresh updates after King Charles issued orders following landmark decision that has shaped the course of the monarchy.

There have been a lot of speculation surrounding the ‘line of succession’ of the British throne especially after the former Duke of York was officially ousted from the royal fold.

Last month, Andrew’s dukedom and remaining royal honours were stripped off as they distracted from the work of the royal family.

The decision had been made due to the ongoing scandals of the shamed royal and prominently the harrowing allegations against him along with his shady association with paedophile financier Jeffery Epstein.

The, earlier this month, on November 7, Andrew’s Prince style title was also removed and an eviction process was initiated for Royal Lodge. Now, the disgraced brother of the monarch will be known as ‘Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor’.

The former duke was already eighth in line to the throne placed right after Prince Harry’s two children, six-year-old Prince Archie and four-year-old Princess Lilibet. However, his name has been changed with the ‘Prince’ removed.

Meanwhile, his profile page has already at the start of November from the members of the royal family.

However, the update also clarifies an important spelling mistake about the name since there was a confusion over the placement of the hyphen which was initially not present.