King Charles holds private Palace meeting as Harry’s legal team takes action

King Charles is strengthening alliances in his reign as he held a private audience with some important figures, meanwhile, Prince Harry’s legal team took major action in an ongoing case.

The Duke of Sussex is suing the Daily Mail publisher along with six other A-lister complainants, over extraction of private information via illicit and illegal means. Harry’s legal team is now planning to file another complaint as key witness in their case was compromised

As Harry’s lawyer fought in the court room on Wednesday, November 26, the monarch presented honours distinguished Britons for their services to the arts.

George Szirtes and Selima Hill received The King's Gold Medal for Poetry for 2024 at Buckingham Palace, according to the court circular.

Afterwards, High Commissioner of Belize to the United Kingdom, H.E. Cherie Nisbet, had a private audience with the King to discuss key matters.

According to a statement by the Belize embassy in the UK, the meeting was a “courtesy call” following the commencement of Nisbet’s posting, and “provided an opportunity to reaffirm the strong and historic ties between Belize and the United Kingdom”.

Their discussions focused on shared interests, collaboration under the Commonwealth framework, and the ongoing partnership between both nations. The honour also came just days after Duchess Sophie had completed her visit to Belize a part of her royal duties.

Prince Harry's legal team action in DailyMail case

A witness referred to only as ‘Berlin’ in court proceedings, had sought anonymity due to concerns the safety of his family members and himself during the unlawful information gathering claim.

Harry’s lawyer, David Sherborne, informed the London court on Wednesday that his team would take the matter to the Court of Appeal after Judge Justice Nicklin rejected their anonymity application.

“Berlin provides crucial witness evidence, namely supporting the claimants’ case that Gavin Burrows undertook various forms of UIG for the defendants,” Sherborne wrote in his submission.

Along with the Duke of Sussex, Sir Elton John and his husband David Furnish, actresses Elizabeth Hurley and Sadie Frost, civil rights campaigner Baroness Doreen Lawrence, and former Liberal Democrat politician Sir Simon Hughes are the complainants in this case.