 
Geo News

Archie, Lilibet make debut at Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's charity

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's Archewell Foundation collabs with a community-run nonprofit kitchen

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

November 27, 2025

The Sussexes give back on Thanksgiving
The Sussexes give back on Thanksgiving

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are teaching their kids the true meaning of Thanksgiving.

This week, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet joined their parents’ Archewell Foundation at the Our Big Kitchen Los Angeles (OBKLA) to prepare and distribute warm meals to those in need.

Meghan later shared pictures of the experience to her Instagram Story on November 27, showing the Duke and Duchess of Sussex beaming as they prepared boxes filled with rice, minced meat, and an assortment of vegetables. And though their faces weren’t visible, 6-year-old Archie and 4-year-old Lilibet’s red hair was unmistakable as they got involved as well.

The words “Show Up, Do Good” were written over Meghan’s video montage.

OBKLA, a community-run nonprofit, delivers more than 70,000 meals each year to schools, shelters, senior centers, and families in crisis. During the visit, the meals prepared were sent to Mercy Housing, Pico Union Project, and PATH.

The organisation’s mission centres on dignity, inclusion, and using food to build community. That approach aligns with Archewell’s stated goal of “putting compassion into action” through local, grassroots solutions.

A statement on Archewell.org honoured those working to ensure “no one is left behind” during the holiday season and encouraged donations to support OBKLA’s year-round work.

Since moving to California, the Sussexes have quietly supported several Los Angeles initiatives. They delivered meals with Project Angel Food in 2020, cooked with Homeboy Industries, and partnered with World Central Kitchen in 2025 to assist wildfire victims. 

More From Royals

Princess Anne tells families, 'I refused to eat and look where I am'
Princess Anne tells families, 'I refused to eat and look where I am'
Prince Harry's ex Chelsy Davy reveals biggest truth of life
Prince Harry's ex Chelsy Davy reveals biggest truth of life
Princess Anne finally begins Zara Tindall 'training' for King William's reign
Princess Anne finally begins Zara Tindall 'training' for King William's reign
Prince Harry faces court again while ex girlfriend basks in Mauritius Bliss
Prince Harry faces court again while ex girlfriend basks in Mauritius Bliss
Duchess Sophie steals spotlight as Foreign Secretary hails her global grit
Duchess Sophie steals spotlight as Foreign Secretary hails her global grit
King Charles excites fans with special Christmas update amid family woes
King Charles excites fans with special Christmas update amid family woes
Andrew accuser Virginia Giuffre's family heading to court over royal payout
Andrew accuser Virginia Giuffre's family heading to court over royal payout
Prince William's charm reaches Hollywood as Meghan fails to impress
Prince William's charm reaches Hollywood as Meghan fails to impress
Meghan Markle's bold transformation: Top surgeon reveals truth
Meghan Markle's bold transformation: Top surgeon reveals truth