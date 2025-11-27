Queen Camilla fulfils lifelong wish as Sarah Ferguson suffers setback

Queen Camilla is making a risky and the most unexpected appearances as the Queen Consort, as he finds herself fulfilling a special dream.

The 78-year-old royal is a literature enthusiast and has taken a strong interest in highlighting the importance of literacy as part of her royal duties.

After her husband King Charles ascended to the throne in 2022, Camilla stepped up in her work and launched special new initiatives that cater to championing literacy across UK and abroad.

Camilla, who has specially encouraged reading habits via Queen’s Reading Room, loves to read, hence, it came as no surprise that she had a secret wish to be featured as one of the books characters. Last month, author, Peter James, released the latest edition of the murder-mystery Roy Grace novel series, The Hawk Is Dead: A Killer In The Palace.

King Charles’s wife takes a leading role in the book, marking a milestone moment for a bookaholic like herself. Previously, the author shared that Camilla herself had requested an update on his book series in a personal letter.

The royal had asked if his novel, which is based in Brighton, would ever feature in London. To that, the author revealed that as Buckingham Palace was undergoing renovation, he found his opportunity and a story idea for his next book.

The release comes as Camilla’s former sister-in-law Sarah Ferguson’s worst fears were confirmed about her career as a children’s book author.

10,000 copies of Fergie’s new book, Flora and Fern: Kindness Along The Way, were sent to the “recycling centre”, according to Royal Editor of Daily Mail.

“No one is going to want to buy it,” she had cited a reliable source as it was “an acknowledgement of the inevitable”.

The latest novel featuring Camilla stars Roy Grace, a detective superintendent in Brighton, who is London for an investigation of a train explosion that Camilla’s private secretary, Sir Peregrine Greaves.

The plot is fictional as it weaves through thrilling twists and turns.The events in the book take place in November 2025.