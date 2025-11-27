Kensington Palace shares update as Prince William reconnects with family

Prince William stepped out for a special occasion on Wednesday as he found support from surprising family members.

The Prince of Wales, who is the royal patron of wildlife charity Tusk, celebrated the 13th annual awards held in London. The awards recognised the individuals dedicated to conservation of the wildlife across the African continent.

During the event, the future King was reunited with his beloved cousin, Zara Tindall, and her husband Mike. Moreover, he was also joined by Princess Diana’s nieces, Lady Amelia and Lady Eliza Spencer.

Following the awards, Kensington Palace shared highlights from the event and the passionate words William had delivered to uplift the spirits of the charity.

“Honoured to celebrate Africa’s conservation heroes at this year’s Tusk Awards,” the statement from the Palace read. “Congratulations to Laban Mwangi, Rahima Njaidi, and Kumara Wakjira - champions of indigenous conservation knowledge that safeguard our landscapes and biodiversity.”

It added, “Supporting these locally-led solutions has always been at the heart of Tusk’s mission. Tonight, we celebrate their extraordinary impact.”

The appearance from William’s maternal cousins come months after the future king received high praise in an exclusive interview. Earlier this year, Lady Kitty Spencer, who appeared alongside sister Amelia and Eliza in a Vanity Fair interview, shared that she was “proud” of William and the work that he had been doing with Centrepoint charity.

Amelia and Eliza are understood to resonate with the sentiment as they stood tall cheering on their cousin during Wednesday night’s awards.