Andrew's millions to Virginia Giuffre spark family feud

Prince Andrew's accuser Virginia Giuffre's relatives are at war over the fortune she had received from Andrew Windsor.

Giuffre, the woman who accused Prince Andrew of sexual abuse, took her own life in April 2025, leaving no valid will about her assets.

She endured within Epstein's trafficking network from the summer of 2000, when she was 16, until 2003.

Giuffre allegedly received an estimated $16million from Andrew in 2022 to settle her civil claim against him. She was reportedly handed $500,000 by convicted Jeffrey Epstein in 2009.

Surprisingly, Andrew reached an out of court settlement despite denying any wrongdoing.

Her family is said to be restless and going to court to settle the multimillion-dollar fortune amassed from her victim compensation funds and settlements.

Australian intestacy laws now dictate how her estate will be divided.

However it seems messy as she died without a will. There is a lot of money, a lot of emotion and no agreement on what she would have wanted, according to reports.

On the other hand, her family's legal battle intensifies, which people feel they are fighting not just over cash, but over her legacy.

Under Australian law, Giuffre's husband, Robert Giuffre, 43, might be entitled to as much as a third of the estate – even though he filed for divorce two months before her death.

Around the same time, Giuffre is said to have emailed her lawyer expressing she did not want him to receive any of her money.

Her two half-brothers, Sky Roberts and Danny Wilson, have now hired a lawyer to challenge his entitlement and are seeking a significant share themselves, according to Giuffre's paternal aunt, Kimberley Roberts.

"We don't believe they have a right to it. The estate should go to her children only," according to Roberts.

Months after her tragic death at the age of 41, Giuffre's two oldest children - Christian, 19, and Noah, 18 - who live with their father, successfully applied to the court to be appointed administrators of the estate.

This places them at the center of the legal process as disputes escalate between their father, their mother's estranged husband and their mother's extended family.

As per reports, she owned four properties, including a six-bedroom seafront house in Ocean Reef, Perth, and a ranch in Neergabby, the nearby town where she died.