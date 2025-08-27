What is Prince George really like? Insiders reveal all about future heir

Prince George dubbed 'most normal' child heir due to Prince William, Kate's parenting

Prince George has been dubbed the most “normal 12-year-old future monarch” Britain’s ever had by an insider.

“He comes across as a serious chap,” the insider told People. “To have the world’s eyes on you, especially when you’re so young, is demanding.”

According to insiders, Prince William has done things differently when it comes to raising the future monarch of England. For example, sending him to a coed school along with his siblings Princess Charlotte and Price Louis.

“That chimes with William wanting to do things in a more modern way, putting all three children in the same school,” said royal author Sally Bedell Smith. “It’s a new direction — groundbreaking for the royal family.”

However, those close to the future heir say he does everything a 12 year-old does, and is also playful and takes serious interest in football.

George’s home life is designed to be calm and serene, inspired by the country childhood his mom enjoyed.

His grandparents Carol and Michael Middleton live only 30 minutes away and have influenced many of the parenting decisions Kate and William have made.

Royal author Robert Lacey told the outlet, “Kate’s family has set the pace, and William has been very happy to take the lead from them. Many decisions they’ve made echo Middleton decisions.”

Kate and William have decided to move from Adelaide Cottage to Forest Lodge in Windsor by the end of the year.

The couple are focused on providing privacy for their growing children and don’t have a live-in staff. They prioritize everyday chores like school drop-offs and pickups, and involve the kids in sports games.

According to a palace insider, William and Kate are trying to make their children appreciate the monarchy instead of being afraid of their duties.

On May 5, George showed how calm and confident he’s become when he joined his elders for a tea honoring WWII veterans.

“Even though he is so young, he seems to have grown in confidence over the last couple of years,” said Russell Myers of The Mirror.

Prince George celebrated his 12th birthday on July 22. Now, William and Kate have a big decision to make: where to send George for his further education.

Eton College, where William thrived, seems to be the best option. It is close to Windsor and known for educational standards.