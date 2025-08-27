 
Meghan Markle told she 'can't have it both ways' after fresh dig at Royal Family

Meghan Markle appeared to take a dig at her life with the Royal Family in a new interview

By
Maryam Nasir
|

August 27, 2025

Meghan Markle trying to have it both ways: Expert says she can't

Meghan Markle recently appeared to take a dig at the Royal Family, and yet she also seems to be using the title of Duchess to make her show work, says an expert.

In an interview with Bloomberg's Emily Chang, Meghan claimed that she had to wear inauthentic clothes when she was with the Royal Family.

"It was different several years ago where I couldn't be as vocal and I had to wear nude pantyhose all the time!" the Duchess of Sussex said, adding it "felt a little bit inauthentic."

Meghan’s show, With Love, Meghan’s second season was released the same day, and royal expert Ingrid Seward thinks the Suits star is trying to have it both ways.

Seward told The Sun, "The thing is, we wouldn't be watching this Netflix show if Meghan wasn't married to who she is married." (sic)

"What she's trying to do, I feel, is divorce herself from who she is for this particular show, and yet at the same time, she's using who she is, because otherwise no one would be remotely interested in watching it, and Netflix wouldn't have made it," remarked the expert.

"She’s trying to have it both ways… and she can’t," she declared.

Meghan Markle's show With Love, Meghan has got eight new episodes on Netflix.

