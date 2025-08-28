What made Prince William, Prince Harry brotherhood unique, expert reveals

Prince William and Prince Harry were inseparable during their younger days, says an insider.

The Prince of Wales and the Duke of Sussex have been close to one another due to their shared loss of mother, Princess Diana.

Speaking about their camaraderie, Royal butler Grant Harold tells Mirror: “William and Harry were so close, as brothers go. With many siblings, you can be close as children and then maybe drift a bit as you grow up in your late teens and early 20s, but William and Harry were the opposite.”

He added: “I don’t know if it's because of their mother’s death, but they were inseparable. They were hanging out together, going to pubs together, just having fun together.”

Prince Harry left the Royal Family back in 2020 alongside wife Meghan Markle and son, Prince Archie. The couple later accused the Royal Family of showcasing racism towards their son and publicly shared their grievances on television. Harry and Meghan now live in California, where they also welcomed their daughter, Princess Lilibet.