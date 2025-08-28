Royal staff ‘cannot wrap head around' Prince William, Harry rift

Prince Harry and Prince William’s ongoing rift is branded shocking for a former Royal staff.



The Duke of Sussex and the Prince of Wales, who have been inseparable since their childhood and have now drifted

apart after Prince Harry’s marriage to Meghan Markle, could never go back to their original bond.

Speaking about the brother, former Royal butler Grant Harold said: “If I had been told all those years ago that they were going to fall out, I would’ve bet £100 that it would never happen.

“Even when the rumours first started, I was saying publicly to the press that they would never fall out, that’s how sure I was. And when all the conflict really started, I was asking myself, ‘Why has this all gone so badly wrong?’ I couldn‘t wrap my head around it because now they’re not even speaking to each other, and they used to speak all the time. It’s really sad,” he noted.

Speaking about their future, Harold added: “So yes I can see a reconciliation, I can see Harry coming back, but not in the Firm as it used to be. I don’t see Harry and Meghan ever on the Palace balcony for Trooping the Colour for example, but I can see the family patching things up behind closed doors and working towards the King seeing his grandchildren [Archie and Lilibet].