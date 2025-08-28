 
Geo News

Royal staff ‘cannot wrap head around' Prince William, Harry rift

Prince William and Prince Harry’s bond can never go back to normal despite reconciliation

By
Eleen Bukhari
|

August 28, 2025

Prince Harry and Prince William’s ongoing rift is branded shocking for a former Royal staff.

The Duke of Sussex and the Prince of Wales, who have been inseparable since their childhood and have now drifted

apart after Prince Harry’s marriage to Meghan Markle, could never go back to their original bond.

Speaking about the brother, former Royal butler Grant Harold said: “If I had been told all those years ago that they were going to fall out, I would’ve bet £100 that it would never happen.

“Even when the rumours first started, I was saying publicly to the press that they would never fall out, that’s how sure I was. And when all the conflict really started, I was asking myself, ‘Why has this all gone so badly wrong?’ I couldn‘t wrap my head around it because now they’re not even speaking to each other, and they used to speak all the time. It’s really sad,” he noted.

Speaking about their future, Harold added: “So yes I can see a reconciliation, I can see Harry coming back, but not in the Firm as it used to be. I don’t see Harry and Meghan ever on the Palace balcony for Trooping the Colour for example, but I can see the family patching things up behind closed doors and working towards the King seeing his grandchildren [Archie and Lilibet].

Meghan Markle heads ‘mean girl group' with Netflix show?
Meghan Markle heads ‘mean girl group' with Netflix show?
Meghan Markle schooled over ‘divorcing from Royal Family'
Meghan Markle schooled over ‘divorcing from Royal Family'
Prince Andrew crashes into a humiliating end
Prince Andrew crashes into a humiliating end
Meghan Markle's public moves branded a fiesta of fakery
Meghan Markle's public moves branded a fiesta of fakery
Kate Middleton's take on royal life comes out after Meghan's interview
Kate Middleton's take on royal life comes out after Meghan's interview
Meghan Markle silences Taylor Swift feud rumors with one move
Meghan Markle silences Taylor Swift feud rumors with one move
Prince William's horror over Prince Andrew grows worse
Prince William's horror over Prince Andrew grows worse
Meghan Markle mocked for explaining her legal name video
Meghan Markle mocked for explaining her legal name