Meghan Markle schooled over ‘divorcing from Royal Family'

Meghan Markle is branded confused for trying to hold onto her Royal status.

The Duchess of Sussex, who is currently toy enjoying the success of her lifestyle show titled ‘With Love, Meghan,’ is accused of using her Royal ties to gain fame.

Royal author Ingrid Seward tells The Sun: "What she's trying to do, I feel, is divorce herself from who she is for this particular show, and yet at the same time, she's using who she is, because otherwise no one would be remotely interested in watching it, and Netflix wouldn't have made it. She’s trying to have it both ways… and she can’t."

This comes as Meghan admitted the importance of her presence on social media.

Meghan told Bloomberg Originals: “And I’m really intentional in using it as a platform to share joy and to have fun as well. So I get to play and explore - I play in public.”

“I waffle with some of my choices before I make them,” Meghan continued. “I’m generally very decisive, but social media is a great barometer for me, because putting out a video of myself, nine months pregnant, was a really big choice.