Expert explains why Prince William, Kate can't ditch Buckingham Palace

Prince William and Kate Middleton: File photo

Prince William and Kate Middleton will be unable to live full-time in their new Windsor home once they become king and queen, according to Page Six.

Royal aides recently described Forest Lodge as the couple's "forever home," but the reality is more complex.

The sprawling eight-bedroom property within Windsor Castle's secure grounds will serve as their primary residence, yet royal duties will require maintaining a London presence at Buckingham Palace.

"They will have to have a London base," Hugo Vickers, writer and friend of the royal family, told Page Six.

"Remember, when [Queen Elizabeth] was at Windsor when [then Prime Minister] Theresa May was stepping down in July 2019, she had to go back and forth to accept May's resignation and then greet the new PM, Boris Johnson."

Vickers explained the practical necessity: "The king has to be somewhere convenient to the center of government. They can't expect ministers to come to Windsor. I am sure William and Catherine will have to use Buckingham Palace as their London base and also for ceremonial duties."

The Wales family, including children Prince George, 12, Princess Charlotte, 10, and Prince Louis, 7, currently resides at Adelaide Cottage in Windsor

They plan to move to Forest Lodge later this year following renovations funded privately by the couple.