Australia makes surprise announcement ahead of Harry, Meghan's trip

Australia has revealed interesting plans to spread joy and resilience as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle set to travel to Sydney and Melbourne in April.

The country has decided to strengthen the Duke of Sussex's stance, launching bid to host Invictus Games just days after the Sussexes revealed their trip.

Inspired by Harry's vision, the country has decided to unite, heal, and shine a light on the power of sport to transform lives. With the Invictus Games, they will ignite a wave of hope and inspiration, empowering veterans and communities alike.

Invictus Australia has announced plans to try to bring the Invictus Games back to the country in 2031. The military charity said it would submit a formal bid to host the competition again.

The move marked the first step in a campaign to return the event to Australian soil after Sydney staged the Games in 2018.

In an Instagram post shared by Invictus Australia, the organisation wrote: "The journey to bring the Invictus Games back to Australia starts now" alongside black and yellow heart emojis.

The post continued: "Today, we've taken a small but significant first step toward welcoming the Games back to our shores in 2031.

"Invictus Australia has announced its intention to submit a bid to bring the Invictus Games back to Australia in 2031."

The Invictus Games Sydney 2018 reportedly saw the nation come together in support of wounded, injured and ill serving Australian Defence Force members, veterans and their families.

The latest announcement reflects both the legacy of those Games and the relevance of their return.

According to deatils, at a critical time for Australia’s veteran community, it is both fitting and necessary that the Invictus Games return to Australian soil.