Prince Edward 'losing sleep' as new wave of anxiety sweeps over Palace

Royal Family worried over fresh revelations: 'it's the last thing they need'

March 12, 2026

King Charles’s brother, not to be mistaken by the disgraced Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, is seems to be causing fresh panic to the royal family in an unexpected turn of events.

Of all the members of the royal family to cause a royal scandal, Prince Edward, the beloved and respected senior working member, was least expected to cause trouble.

And while there is serious concern about Sarah Ferguson penning a book, it is Prince Edward’s ex-girlfriend, West End star Ruthie Henshall’s book. The theatre actress, was inspired by a series of love letters Edward had written during the course of their five-year relationship.

Edward has been married to Duchess Sophie for 26 years and it is a “mortifying” prospect for the couple, even if there is nothing negative written about the royals,” sources have revealed.

“Edward and Sophie have built their entire lives around being discreet and drama free,” an insider told Closer.

“They take enormous pride in keeping their heads down and doing the work without seeking publicity so the idea of intimate details being dragged into the public domain is mortifying.”

The source shared that the whole ordeal has put Edward in a “terrible mood” as he doesn’t event remember what he had written in those letters. Even being reflected in “flattering light” the exposure is “humiliating”.

Prince Edward and his ex-girlfriend, West End star Ruthie Henshall
The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh are reportedly “losing sleep” and so is the rest of the royal family.

It’s another embarrassment at a time when the monarchy is already under intense scrutiny. This is the last thing they need,” the royal source added. “There real anxiety inside the Palace about how far this memoir will delve into the family.”

