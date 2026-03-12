 
King Charles holds important meeting to commemorate historic peace treaty

King Charles shifts focus on strengthening allies amid the Andrew-Epstein, antimonarchy movement saga

A. Akmal
March 12, 2026

As Queen Camilla joined Zara Tindall and Carole Middleton at Cheltenham, King Charles attended to an important matter at Buckingham Palace.

The royals have recently been facing an onslaught of criticism from anti-monarchy protestors and taxpayers who have been expressing their grievances about the ‘lukewarm’ decision as of late.

The Andrew-Epstein scandal has been a bane for the royal engagements but it seems that the King is focussed on strengthening his alliances in the face of turmoil.

Charles held a private audience with the seven elected representatives of First Nations signatories to Treaty 6, the 1876 treaty between the Crown and First Nations in modern-day Saskatchewan and Alberta, Canada on Wednesday.King Charles shifts focus on strengthening allies amid the Andrew-Epstein, antimonarchy movement saga

It marked an historic peace contract, which the sixth the 11 numbered treaties that were signed by the Canadian Crown and various First Nations between 1871 and 1921.

This agreement is between the Crown and the Plains and Woods Cree, Assiniboine, and other band governments at Fort Carlton and Fort Pitt. The unique element of this treaty is the Medicine Chest Clause, Famine and Pestilence Clause as well as the rights to Health, Education and other Treaty and Inherent Rights.

The treaty is still upheld and remains a vital agreement for the rights of the indigenous people.

