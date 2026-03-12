Prince William’s shock as Harry Potter actor reveals astonishing detail

The Prince of Wales had conducted an investiture ceremony where he had the chance to present an OBE to Harry Potter and Star Wars legend, Warwick Davis.

The 56-year-old actor was being recognised for his contributions to drama and charity Little People UK – which he had founded with his late wife Samantha in 2012 as it offers support to people with dwarfism.

William had earned praise from the English actor as the future King crouched down to his level to chat with them. In a video released by Kensington Palace, Warwick shared her conversation and the surprising reaction William had to his question.

“The Prince of Wales said to me today, ‘Have you got one of these already?’ I said no, no,” the actor narrated.

“I worried that if I said yes — ‘Well, you’re not having this one’ — but he said, ‘I’m really surprised, I thought you had one already. You should have had one years ago,’ which is really nice.”

In the video, Warwick also shared his experience of being a “little person” and how he would always be “a lot louder, a lot funnier than all [his] friends”.

“I think when you grow up as a little person, you don’t want to get forgotten about in the playground,” he shared.

“I think that kind of trained me really for performance. I didn’t really want to be an actor, I just kind of came into it through my grandmother.”

At 11, Warwick had been a “massive fan” of Star Wars and his grandmother she heard an announcement from about a search for little people, which began his “journey into that galaxy far, far away”.

For his charity, he noted that it was “a really wonderful thing to see people come together, who only have one thing in common, share stories, share worries, shares woes and share happiness.”

He concluded, “Someone with Dwarfism is exactly the same as anyone else except they’re in a smaller body. They have the same dreams, same goals, same desire for love and happiness.”