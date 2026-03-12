Zara Tindall takes pride in royal mission as Beatrice, Eugenie forced into exile

Zara Tindall takes pride in key royal role during latest interview

Zara Tindall proved her loyalty to the crown by continuing to promote the meaningful work done by the royals amid backlash on the monarchy due to the York household's downfall.

Princess Anne's daughter stepped out in style on the first day of the annual Cheltenham Festival in challenging times for her cousins, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie.

A small video clip from Zara's interview has been shared on a British-based charity in which she performs the role of patron.

For the unversed, Retraining of Racehorses RoR works for the welfare of horses who have retired from racing.

The charity expressed gratitude towards Zara for being part of a very special parade of 14 remarkable former racehorses.

The interviewer introduced Zara Tindall, saying that the "patron of the ROR joins me now.

"Zara, you must be so proud to be part of this organisation and seeing these former racehorses parade today?"

In response, King Charles' niece said, "I know I love it and I love being a part of it because actually I have grown up with racehorses and I have grown up riding thoroughbreds, so to be able to try and look after them in their second career..."

She added, "... it's great to be involved in trying to look after them, make sure that their welfare is really part of racing discipline..."

Zara Tindall clearly was taking pride in her role as a patron of charity during conversation with Cheltenham Festival.

Notably, this update came amid reports that Palace has stepped back from providing full support to the York Princesses as questions about their own stance on Epstein were raised.

They were also asked by the royal family not to attend Royal Ascot, and there are reports that Beatrice and Eugenie will be further sidelined to protect the monarchy.