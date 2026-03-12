Prince William quietly makes meaningful gesture for Harry amid estrangement

Prince William, who had once been very close with his younger brother Prince Harry, has not spoken to his estranged sibling since September 2022.

Even though there are reconciliation efforts being made between King Charles and Harry, there are no cracks appearing in the icy resolve of the Prince of Wales, or so it seemed.

Harry had expressed his grievances with the royal family and how there was always a discrimination between him and his elder brother as they were growing up. And even though it had been portrayed that William had been oblivious to the fact, he was well aware of how his brother was treated.

Hence, he had made moves to rectify that major flow, which is why the Wales family are “an incredibly close unit” today, according to royal editor and biographer Russell Myers.

The author told Marie Claire that William has “a great deal of sadness over the way his relationship with his brother fractured, possibly beyond repair”.

He went on to explain that the issues between King Charles’s two sons “go way back before Meghan was introduced to the fold”.

Learning from his childhood, William had quietly made the effort to remove the very tradition that planted the seeds of discord between him and his brother. A pain he does not want his children to experience.

“The issue of treating the ‘heir and spare’ as completely separate entities is something William has always wanted to change,” Russell said.

“It’s not how he and Catherine have brought up their own children and William saw fundamental problems with the different treatment he was given as a child to his brother. In his view, it wasn’t healthy.”

It remains unclear if there will ever be a reconciliation between William and Harry, it is evident that the Harry's separation has affected the future King in a major way. It does ignite some hope, and only time will tell if the brothers can once again be reunited.