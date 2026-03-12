Princess Anne reacts to rising protests as Andrew leaves lifelong stain

Princess Anne expressed her true feelings as the royal family faced protestors during an important public engagement.

Since details about Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's involvement with Jeffrey Epstein became public, key members of the royal family, including King Charles, have been unable to escape anti-monarch protests.

Most recently, the royals gathered at Westminster Abbey on March 9 to attend the Commonwealth Day service.

Despite putting on a united front, the tension on their faces was visible, and the protestors from the anti-monarchy group Republic added more chaos to the situation.

They were seen raising posters like "What did you know?" "What are you hiding?" "Down with the crown", following Andrew's arrest.

As Princess Anne and her husband, Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence, were entering the service, they also witnessed the chantings against the monarchy.

It has been claimed by Daily Mail that Anne told her husband, "Don't listen to them, ignore them."

Palace insider speaks out on anti-monarch protests:

People reported that the source shared, "Other events have rocked the monarchy, but something from within — where someone is being arrested — is very different. This is much more serious."