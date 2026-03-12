Beatrice, Eugenie issued final warning: 'It will get a lot worse'

Beatrice, Eugenie issued final warning as Palace support shrinks

Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie are being alerted to be prepared for more 'worse' days as an insider from the Palace dropped a bombshell update.

It is not hidden that the royal positions of the York sisters are now under serious pressure.

The pressure is not only because of their parents' ties with Epstein, but also the girls 'involvement and 'how much they knew' about the dirty business.

Now, The Daily Telegraph's executive editor Camilla Tominey claimed that the future is not holding good news for Beatrice and Eugenie.

On the Daily T podcast, she claimed that a message was received from a "royal insider," unveiling an alarming situation.

Camilla said, "The York sisters' stuff is going to get a lot worse. They've escaped a lot of the scrutiny, but there's a lot of information on them and their associations with Epstein, along with their parents."

According to the royal editor Hannah Furness, the Palace seemingly withdrew its support and decided to remain silent regarding Beatrice and Eugenie's diminishing status.

She said, "There does seem to be this rumbling idea that there is more to discover... I'm not sure the girls feel as supported as they did by the Palace."

Beatrice and Eugenie are "sort of in this vacuum of suggestions and rumours and questions, but not very many answers for them, and that must be frustrating."