 
Geo News

Royal family shares Queen Camilla's chat after Carole Middleton reunion

Carole Middleton's photos with Queen Camilla, Princess Anne unveil her strong bond with royals

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

March 12, 2026

Royal family shares Queen Camillas chat after Carole Middleton reunion
Royal family shares Queen Camilla's chat after Carole Middleton reunion

King Charles' office issued a statement after Queen Camilla met with Princess Kate's mother, Carole Middleton, at the Cheltenham Festival.

On March 11, the Queen led Ladies Day at the event, which was also attended by Princess Anne, Zara Tindall, Mike Tindall and other key figures.

Delightful photos have been released on the official page of the royal family, showcasing the Queen in conversation with incredible sportswomen.

As per the details, "The Queen spoke to some remarkable sportswomen at Cheltenham Festival Ladies’ Day today, including:

"Jockey Aamilah Aswat, who, earlier this year, became the first black woman to win a jump race in Britain, riding in Her Majesty’s colours.

"Rachael Blackmore, the first female jockey to win both the Grand National and Cheltenham Gold Cup.

"World Cup-winning Red Roses team members Natasha Hunt and Zoe Aldcroft."

The highlight of horse racing event was the future Queen Catherine's mother's visibly strong bond with the royals.

From posing with Zara Tindall for photos to leaning on Princess Anne at the royal suite, it was a rare sight for royal fans to witness.

Queen Camilla was also seen sharing a light-hearted moment with Carole, highlighting Kate's mother's significance within the royal family, particularly after her support for the Waleses during their challenging cancer journey.

Meghan Markle offers deal to fans as Harry faces backlash: 'Last chance'
Meghan Markle offers deal to fans as Harry faces backlash: 'Last chance'
Buckingham Palace announces key roles for William, Kate amid major setbacks
Buckingham Palace announces key roles for William, Kate amid major setbacks
Duchess Sophie, Prince Edward light up Paralympic village with love, support
Duchess Sophie, Prince Edward light up Paralympic village with love, support
Queen Camilla, Princess Anne, Carole Middleton lead Ladies Day with glamour
Queen Camilla, Princess Anne, Carole Middleton lead Ladies Day with glamour
Prince William sends message to Australian and Royal navies as Meghan plans trip
Prince William sends message to Australian and Royal navies as Meghan plans trip
Prince William goes down on one knee for Harry Potter and Star Wars icon
Prince William goes down on one knee for Harry Potter and Star Wars icon
King Charles drops surprise comment after Harry, Meghan's latest reveal
King Charles drops surprise comment after Harry, Meghan's latest reveal
Prince Harry new honour sparks anger over toxic workplace allegations
Prince Harry new honour sparks anger over toxic workplace allegations