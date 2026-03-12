Royal family shares Queen Camilla's chat after Carole Middleton reunion

King Charles' office issued a statement after Queen Camilla met with Princess Kate's mother, Carole Middleton, at the Cheltenham Festival.

On March 11, the Queen led Ladies Day at the event, which was also attended by Princess Anne, Zara Tindall, Mike Tindall and other key figures.

Delightful photos have been released on the official page of the royal family, showcasing the Queen in conversation with incredible sportswomen.

As per the details, "The Queen spoke to some remarkable sportswomen at Cheltenham Festival Ladies’ Day today, including:

"Jockey Aamilah Aswat, who, earlier this year, became the first black woman to win a jump race in Britain, riding in Her Majesty’s colours.

"Rachael Blackmore, the first female jockey to win both the Grand National and Cheltenham Gold Cup.

"World Cup-winning Red Roses team members Natasha Hunt and Zoe Aldcroft."

The highlight of horse racing event was the future Queen Catherine's mother's visibly strong bond with the royals.

From posing with Zara Tindall for photos to leaning on Princess Anne at the royal suite, it was a rare sight for royal fans to witness.

Queen Camilla was also seen sharing a light-hearted moment with Carole, highlighting Kate's mother's significance within the royal family, particularly after her support for the Waleses during their challenging cancer journey.