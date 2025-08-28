Royal family receives fresh blow as trial date set for Princess’s son on serious charges

The trial of Marius Borg Høiby, son of Crown Princess Mette-Marit of Norway, will take place from February 3 to March 14, 2026, according to Defense Attorney Ellen Holager Andenaes.

"The case is very serious. Rape and violence in close relationships are very serious acts that can leave lasting marks and destroy lives," said State Prosecutor Sturla Henriksbo when the indictment was presented.

Høiby has been charged with 32 criminal offenses, including four counts of rape, according to prosecutors.

Marius Borg Høiby

The charges also include allegations of abusing a former partner, breaching restraining orders, and secretly filming the genitals of several women without their knowledge or consent.

The 27-year-old, who was born from a relationship before Mette-Marit married Crown Prince Haakon, denies the most serious accusations but intends to plead guilty to some lesser charges, his lawyer Petar Sekulic previously told Reuters.

Crown Princess Mette-Marit

If convicted on the most serious counts, Høiby could face up to 10 years in prison.

The case has cast a shadow over Norway's royal family. Despite the controversy, royal officials have kept the focus on Mette-Marit's role within the monarchy and recent birthday celebrations.

Mette-Marit was diagnosed with pulmonary fibrosis in 2018, and according to a statement issued earlier this year, her "chronic disease" was "progressing," adding another layer of difficulty for the royal family during this challenging period.