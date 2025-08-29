Meghan Markle 'dwindling into obscurity' as multiple projects fall flat

Meghan Markle faces scathing reviews over 'With Love, Meghan' season 2

Meghan Markle has been hit with more criticism over the new season of With Love, Meghan. An expert has even warned Meghan that she risks "dwindling into obscurity."

Meghan released the new season on Netflix on August 26. The show has received mixed reviews. It follows the Duchess of Sussex as she hosts her friends over and cooks for them.

In a scathing review, British magazine The Spectator dubbed the new season "just as ghastly as season one."

Alexander Larman wrote: "It is fair to say that the many attempts to launch her as a solo star – via television, podcasts and, of course, her ‘As Ever’ product range – have not been as successful as she (and those with a vested interest in her earning power) might have wished."

"Unless she is prepared to write yet another tell-all memoir, she risks dwindling into obscurity," he declared.

The Guardian’s Lucy Mangan, echoed his review, writing, "It's so boring, so contrived, so effortfully whimsical that, do you know what? In the end, it does become almost fascinating."

However, Meghan’s show has been equally praised by other publications, one such being Town & Country magazine.

Their review read, "When Meghan is slightly out of her comfort zone, With Love, Meghan succeeds; the series is best when she is learning alongside the audience, and authentically reacting to new things."

The BBC's Sean Coughlan also liked the show, calling it "a glass of something sparkling on a grey day."

Meghan Markle launched With Love, Meghan, in March, followed by the launch of her lifestyle brand As Ever.