Prince Harry warned about 'betrayal' that could end relationship with Prince William

Prince Harry could risk ending relationship with Prince William with THIS move

Prince Harry could risk permanently ending his relationship with his brother, Prince William, if he proceeds with a documentary about their late mom, Princess Diana.

Diana died in 1997 in a tragic car crash and the brothers reportedly decided to keep her memory sacred and private. However, reports suggest that the Duke of Sussex is in the talking stages with Netflix about making a documentary about Diana.

It is thought that the documentary would be released in 2027 to mark 30 years since her death.

The Sun’s Royal Exclusive show, commentator Samara Gill said, "Diana's story is a very sensitive and coveted story to tell and I think Harry and Meghan will absolutely butcher it with their own lens."

She added: "I really think that it could be a potential disaster because they will tell their side. I keep saying this, but it will probably be the final nail in the coffin for William."

According to expert Nick Ede, "Harry and his brother made a pact to keep her (Princess Diana) memory sacred and to preserve it in the best possible way, so William may see this as a betrayal and a way of cashing in on the anniversary."

Harry and Williams' relationship reportedly got sour when the latter raised objection to the former's decision to marry Meghan Markle.

However, Harry went ahead and tied the knot with the Suits actress in 2018. After two turbulent years with the Royal Family, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex stepped down as working royals in 2020 and moved to America.

The brothers reportedly aren't on speaking terms following Prince Harry's criticism of Prince William in his memoir Spare, and other explosive claims he and Meghan Markle made after moving to the U.S.