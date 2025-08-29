'Prince William has unique plans for his reign'

Prince William has ‘unique’ plans for his reign as king in the future and Harry is a liability, a royal expert believes.

Royal expert Kinsey Schofield claimed this while speaking to the Fox News Digital.

"Harry will raise his children in the United States. Strangers to their cousins. King Charles just wants peace, but I believe Prince William is checked out,” the expert said.

Prince William wants to protect his family and the future of the monarchy, Kinsey said and added, “He has unique plans for his reign. He [wants to] be a good king, and Harry is a liability."

Schofield also believes the royals are not ready to trust Harry again – if ever.

She further said, "It’s too little too late. Harry opens ‘Spare’ by revealing that King Charles begged him and his brother not to ‘make my final years a misery.’ I find this request so much more heartbreaking now that we know of the king’s cancer. The Oprah Winfrey interview, ‘Spare,’ the Netflix series – it’s too much hurt."

The fresh claims came as Prince Harry will attend the 2025 WellChild Awards, taking place in London on September 8th.

This sparkling ceremony celebrates the inspirational achievements of seriously ill children and those who care for them.