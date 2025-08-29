Lilibet, Archie to stay with Meghan in US as Prince Harry set to return to UK

Princess Lilibet and Prince Archie will stay with their mother Meghan Markle in Montecito, California, the royal insiders have claimed after Prince Harry announced to visit UK for charity awards.

According to a report by the Radar Online, Prince Harry will visit London next month on the third anniversary of Queen Elizabeth's death for a charity awards ceremony.

However, Meghan has no intention of accompanying Prince Harry on the rare trip back to Britain.

Meghan, who has not set foot in the UK for three years, will stay at home in the US with Archie and Lilibet.

Prince Harry will attend the 2025 WellChild Awards as its patron in London on September 8th

Prince Harry has been Patron of WellChild for 17 years, providing invaluable help to support the charity’s mission of improving quality of life for seriously ill children.

Over the years, he has played an important role in assisting WellChild to raise both awareness and vital funds, including personal commitments himself, to help families get the care they need.

Prince Harry says, “I am always privileged to attend the WellChild Awards and meet the incredible children, families and professionals who inspire us all with their strength and spirit.

“For 20 years these Awards have highlighted the courage of young people living with complex health needs and shone a light on the devoted caregivers – family and professionals - who support them every step of the way. Their stories remind us of the power of compassion, connection and community.”