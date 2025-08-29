 
PSY breaks silence on arrest over possession of illegal pills

PSY apologized after he was arrested over suspicion of illegally obtaining prescription pills

August 29, 2025

PSY, South Korean icon, just issued an apology and addressed his prescription pill fiasco.

The 47-year-old rapper and singer, most renowned for his 2021 hit Gangnam Style, was arrested along with his doctor over the charges of illegally obtaining prescription pills and were held at the Seoul Seodaemun police station.

PSY, whose real name is Park Jae-sang, is under investigation over allegations that, since 2022, he has sent many people, including his manager, to pick up prescription drugs without face-to-face doctor consultations, as per Koren local outlet, Yonhap News Agency.

The drugs he allegedly procured were Xanax and Stilnox, prescription medicines that are given to treat anxiety and insomnia.

PSY’s agency, P Nation, which he founded in 2018, has released a statement regarding the police intervention as well as the case.

“Having had a third party collect a prescription-only sleeping medication on his behalf was clearly a mistake and an oversight,” they wrote.

The agency continued, “We apologize. PSY has been diagnosed with a chronic sleep disorder and has been taking sleeping medication in accordance with his medical team’s prescription.”

“His use of sleeping medication has been under medical supervision and within the prescribed dosage, and there was no proxy prescribing,” the representatives for PSY, concluded.

Best know for his hit, Gangnam Style, the artist has released many albums as well, a total of eight, which include, Ssa2 (2002), 3 Mai (2002), Ssajib (2006), PsyFive (2010), Chiljip Psy-da (2010), 4X2=8 (2017), and Psy 9th (2022).

