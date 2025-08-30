Caitlyn Jenner opens up about ‘difficult' loss of Sophia Hutchins

Caitlyn Jenner addresses her hardship of losing Sophia Hutchins

Caitlyn Jenner just addressed her "difficult" battle, coping with the loss of longtime friend and manager, Sophia Hutchins.

The late 29-year-old was driving an ATV near Jenner’s home when she collided with the bumper of a moving car, veered off the road and plummeted into a ravine, being pronounced dead at the scene.

"Recently, my good friend Sophia passed away in a tragic accident," the 75-year-old said during the broadcast of Fox News @ Night.

"For the last seven weeks, I've been dealing with death, and it's so difficult. So, when this (tragedy) happened, it really hit me hard,” the mother to Kylie and Kendall Jenner mentioned.

She continued, "Here I am dealing with my grief, and I just can't even imagine parents who dropped their kid off at school and, like that father just said, 'I'll never get a chance to talk to him again.' That is just so horrible. I've been dealing with grief, and these people have a long road ahead of them, and they're going to be dealing with grief."

Caitlyn Jenner's comments mark the first time she has talked about Sophia Hutchins's death in any context, after she told the Daily Mail last month that she did "not want to talk" about the "tough times" she has been through.