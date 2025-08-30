Pamela Anderson source debunks speculations surrounding Liam Neeson romance

Sources address assumptions following Pamela Anderson and Liam Neeson romance

A source has denied rumours that Pamela Anderson and Liam Neeson's romance was fake.

The assertion comes after TMZ claimed in an August 29 report that Anderson and Neeson's publicists had manufactured the relationship for PR timed to the release of their comedy movie The Naked Gun.

"Everything between them has been genuine. Neither would ever take part in a publicity stunt. They have a great time. Neither of them needs the publicity," a source close to the film told People Magazine.

Another insider added, “Their relationship isn’t just for show. They have a real connection. There’s no incentive for either of them to stage something like this.”

The speculation also claimed the pair hadn’t gone on a one-on-one date, which one source dismissed as “ridiculous.”

Back on July 29, a source close to Neeson told People Magazine that the two were in “the early stages of a budding romance,” and that it was clear they were “smitten” and enjoying each other’s company.

Their chemistry has been on display during the Naked Gun press tour. At the film’s New York premiere on July 28, both stars brought their sons for a group red-carpet photo—Anderson with Brandon, 29, and Dylan, 27, and Neeson with Micheál, 30, and Daniel, 28.

The next morning, Anderson and Neeson appeared on the Today show, sharing a playful staged kiss for the cameras. Anderson later told Entertainment Weekly, “I think I have a friend forever in Liam. We definitely have a connection that is very sincere, very loving. He’s a good guy.”