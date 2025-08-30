Brittany Mahomes jets off for birthday celebration amid Taylor Swift's engagement

Brittany Mahomes jets off for birthday celebration amid Taylor's engagement

Brittany Mahomes is marking her own milestone just days after best friend Taylor Swift revealed her engagement to Travis Kelce.

The Kansas City Current co-owner, who shares three children, Sterling Bronze and Golden, with husband and Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, was whisked away on Friday for a girls’ trip to celebrate her 30th birthday.

Her friends Lyndsay Bell and Cass Greinert surprised her with a private jet decorated in vibrant pink and orange balloons, including a large silver “30.”

In snaps shared on social media, Brittany beamed in a white T-shirt, pink pants, and an orange western hat as she posed at the aircraft’s doorway.

In regards to this, her friends captioned the picture as, “Celebrating our girl all weekend!!!”

While Brittany’s birthday officially falls on Sunday, the celebrations are expected to last several days.

According to Daily Mail, the exact destination remains under wraps, though her group previously opted for a tropical getaway for a friend’s milestone earlier this year.

Moreover, the outing came just a day after Brittany and Patrick joined Swift and Kelce at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri, for a college football matchup between the University of Cincinnati and Nebraska.

It was Swift and Kelce’s first public appearance since announcing their engagement earlier this week, where the singer also gave fans a glimpse of her dazzling diamond ring.

Although it is unclear if Swift joined Brittany’s birthday festivities, the longtime friends have frequently supported each other at both football games and personal milestones.

As per the outlet, once back from her trip, Brittany shared that she is excited to kick off the upcoming NFL season with her children, writing on Instagram, “I get so excited taking them to the first game and seeing how much more they understand and enjoy watching their dad play! This year is gonna be a good one.”