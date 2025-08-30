Benedict Cumberbatch makes shocking confession about impact of social media

Benedict Cumberbatch offers advice to younger generation

Benedict Cumberbatch has recently confessed that he is still fragile.

While promoting his upcoming movie The Roses in an interview with Sky News, the Hollywood actor candidly discussed why he avoids social media.

Revealing the reason for avoiding social media, the Doctor Strange actor said, "I am shocked at how fragile I am still. I don't go anywhere near it (social media) because of that.”

"It's like walking into a place where people want to marry you or kill you. Those extremes. I think we will get to a stage, a corporate culture that's now manifested around it when people are obliged to do that in order to sell their lives, and therefore their brand and what they do for a living," he continued.

Giving advice to the younger generation, Cumberbatch said, "My advice to a young'un - sort of dipping their toe into the world of social media for the first time is absolutely don't do it. Delete it all. If you want a happy life, don't have any of it. I've never had it."

Meanwhile, the 49-year-old actor talked about his experience co-filming The Roses with Olivia Colman.

"We wanted to find a project to do together, and we have utter respect for the iconic status of the film and book,” the Sherlock actor admitted.

"Hopefully this will have its own place in the culture - it's very different, it's not a remake - it's a reimagined jumping-on point. But beyond that, it's very different," Benedict Cumberbatch added before signing out the chat.

The Roses is set to release in cinemas on August 29,2025.