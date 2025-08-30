Zoë Kravitz throws shade at Austin Butler during lie detector test interview

Zoë Kravitz delivered an awkward but lighthearted moment while promoting her new film Caught Stealing with co-star Austin Butler this week.

The 36-year-old actress joined Butler for Vanity Fair’s signature Lie Detector Test interview, where the pair answered questions while strapped to a polygraph.

According to Daily Mail, their playful banter has fueled ongoing romance rumors, despite Kravitz recently being spotted linking arms with Harry Styles in Rome.

During the segment, Butler asked Kravitz which Sex and the City spin-off she preferred, And Just Like That… or The Carrie Diaries.

Without hesitation, Kravitz replied, “Neither. Leave that show alone. Everybody just stop.”

Moreover, Butler then revealed he had appeared on The Carrie Diaries as Sebastian, a love interest for AnnaSophia Robb’s Carrie Bradshaw, leaving Kravitz momentarily mortified.

She quickly apologized and claimed she hadn’t known about his role, a statement the polygraph confirmed as truthful.

As per the outlet, the exchange added fuel to speculation about the pair’s chemistry, which has been on display throughout their publicity tour.

At the New York premiere of Caught Stealing earlier this week, Butler was seen with his hand on Kravitz’s waist as they smiled and chatted on the red carpet.

Additionally, both stars are coming off high-profile relationships, Kravitz with Channing Tatum and Butler with Kaia Gerber, but sources close to the duo say they are “seeing how things go” without putting a label on their connection.

Directed by Darren Aronofsky, Caught Stealing also stars Liev Schreiber, Regina King, Matt Smith, Vincent D’Onofrio, and Bad Bunny.

Furthermore, the crime-comedy follows Butler as a washed-up baseball player caught in New York’s criminal underworld.

The film hits theaters August 29.