KJ Apa makes shocking confession about becoming a dad

KJ Apa offers insight into parenting after becoming father

KJ Apa, whose real name is Keneti James Fitzgerald Apa, has opened up about becoming a father to his three-year-old child Sasha Vai Keneti Apa.

During an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the Riverdale actor candidly discussed his experience of fatherhood.

"I certainly wasn't expecting to be a father this young," the 28-year-old actor admitted.

Revealing he wasn’t planning to have a child, he continued, "We were not trying to have a child, but it became the most amazing thing that ever happened to me."

Expressing gratitude for becoming a father, Apa said, "It's one of those things, man, that I'll just give to God being a lifesaver, you know, my son in a lot of ways has saved me and keeps me grounded."

"In this industry, and any industry, I think as humans we want to progress,” he told the outlet, before adding, “I'm the kind of person that wants to be good at things, and I want to be the best at things, and in a way (fatherhood has) made me slow down.”

"I move really quick and I feel like it's really great for me because it forces me to just chill and just slow down and to just have more trust in the fact that everything is as it should be,” the Hollywood actor concluded.

For those unversed, KJ Apa and his ex-girlfriend, Clara Berry, welcomed their son, Sasha Vai Keneti Apa in September 2021.