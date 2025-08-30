Amber Heard opened door for Johnny Depp's comeback in Hollywood: Source

Photo: Johnny Depp planning Hollywood comeback after winning legal battle against Amber Heard: Source

Johnny Depp is reportedly planning his Hollywood comeback.

As per a new report of RadarOnline.com, Depp's career fractured in the aftermath of his legal battle with ex-wife Amber Heard.

The nasty court proceedings even got him frozen out of Hollywood, and he was removed from high-profile projects, including Fantastic Beasts franchise.

As per some reports the media climate that branded him "shunned, dumped, booted, deep-sixed, cancelled."

However, since winning his defamation trial against Heard in 2022, industry insiders shared that he is well on his way to "slowly rebuilding his reputation and standing in Hollywood."

A source began, "He's appeared in foreign films and is now ready to reengage with the industry in LA."

During that time, Orlando Bloom also declared his support for the Pirates of the Carribean co-star, and this came amid rumblings of a sixth Pirates installment, with producer Jerry Bruckheimer affirming he'd back Depp's return "if he likes the way the part's written."

Though he achieved a partial legal vindication in 2022, winning $10million in damages, many in Hollywood remained wary of associations with him, but the actor has not stepped back from movies yet.

"This is a long time coming for Johnny – he was quite literally in exile," the source added.

"But his win at trial over Amber opened the door for him to slowly rebuild his reputation and start working again," the source remarked in conclusion.