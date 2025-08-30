Princess Eugenie, Beatrice issued strong warning

Princess Eugenie and Beatrice have been issued a strong warning amid their father Prince Andrew’s ongoing rift with King Charles over Royal Lodge.

The warning has been issued by property expert Raj Chohan, while speaking to the GB News, per the Mirror.

Speaking to the outlet, Raj discussed about whether Andrew really owns Royal Lodge and whether he could pass it down to his daughters in the future.

The expert explained, "Royal Lodge is part of the Crown Estate. Since the Epstein scandal [for which the Duke has repeatedly denied any allegations against him], Prince Andrew has been stripped away from royal duties, which would mean, as the Crown is funded through taxes and he is not now fulfilling formal duties, this would now not form part of his estate.”

"I would assume he is like a sitting tenant, paying £250 a week and maintaining the upkeep of the property that's worth over £30million," Raj added.

Raj clarified: "Prince Andrew has expressed wishes to hand the property down to his daughters.

"As we don't know the legal contracts, we would assume that they would take the property. For now, this is still part of the Crown Estate, and the board of directors would decide the long-term plans."

The expert also cautioned: "In a form of inheritance for the country, siblings get equal shares in all assets.

"This is made further complicated as both daughters have refused to take on royal duties, perhaps due to being young mothers."