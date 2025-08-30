Kevin Costner finds new love

Kevin Costner enjoying new romance

Kevin Costner is dating director Kelly Noonan Gores.

The 70-year-old actor and the 46-year-old actor met through mutual friends and now are enjoying their blooming romance.

A source told PEOPLE: “They met through mutual friends. Kelly is seeing Kevin, but it's very casual. She thinks he's wonderful and interesting."

While Kelly and Kevin are enjoying their romance, the friends of the director have mentioned that their relationship is not that serious.

“Dating is not a huge priority for her though. The past year was tumultuous for her. She separated from her husband last summer and then she lived in a house in Pacific Palisades that burned down. She's focused on her daughter and her own health,” the source revealed.

Kelly and her ex-husband, Alec Gores, who share a six-year-old daughter, Riley, together, separated in 2004, after eight years of marriage.

Speaking previously on her Heal with Kelly podcast, she said: “It was excruciating. Even though I initiated the conversation, neither of us wanted this, and it was extremely heartbreaking.”

Meanwhile, the father of seven, Kevin, split from his second wife, Christine Baumgartner in 2023, admitting it was "crushing moment" for him.

"That's a crushing moment. It's powerful. It hurt. But I go forward. I have no choice - my children are looking at me,” he told CBS Morning at that time.

"So, I can't wilt like a daisy, I have to go forward. I have to continue to be who I am and keep a special eye on who they are,” the Yellowstone star concluded.

Kevin Costner is a father to three adult children, Joe, Annie and Lily, whom he shares with first wife Cindy Silva, a son, Liam from his relationship with Bridget Rooney and three teenagers - Grace, Cayden and Hayes, whom he had with Christine.