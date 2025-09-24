Robert Irwin confesses no one really knows THIS about me

Robert Irwin reveals secret skill nobody knew

Robert Irwin has revealed his hidden talent.

In an interview with People Magazine, Robert left everyone surprised by revealing his secret skill.

The son of late Steve Irwin admitted that besides crocodiles, surfing and being famous in wildlife conservation work, he can also play guitar and sing too.

Sharing what perfect night looks like to him, Robert said, "My idea of just the absolute perfect night, get the family together, few mates, build a nice big fire, get a couple of guitars, roast some marshmallows and just chat and sing and have some fun and just forget what time it is enjoy life."

"Not a screen in sight. That is to me, that's my happy place," he added.

Robert also admitted that he can play guitar, saying, "Actually, no one really knows that about me, but I don't know, I would not consider myself a good guitar player or a great singer by any means, but I do really enjoy it."

"I love it. I love the guitar. I especially love it if it's the right crowd that I can kind of just let loose with a little bit, and bust out a few songs," he added.

Robert Irwin also went on to reveal his musical inspiration, saying, "I'm a Johnny Cash fan."

"That's my sweet spot, yeah. I can get that low voice going," he said.

Somewhere else in the interview, Robert revealed another hidden talent, saying, "I love cooking. And I love cooking for people."

"That's one of my favorite things. I'm no incredible fancy chef, but I will go to great lengths to either grow my own produce or find the best freshest produce and just cook something super nutritious, super fresh," he added.