Inside Kate Middleton £100k project for a cause close to her heart

Kate Middleton's exciting new project: report

Kate Middleton, also known as Princess Catherine, the Princess of Wales is crafting another initiative that will be helmed under the Centre for Early Childhood.

This project requires an investment over £100,000 in research, to find out ways that parents can successfully tackle distractions caused by gadgets that disrupt family life.

This ongoing issue with young kids and social media, also known as technoference, is seeing a lot of proposals being presented.

According to Express UK, the study will attempt to understand why these distractions occur, test practical ways to combat it, and also work to reduce their impact on the future generations.

This comes just a month after the princess spoke out against the “epidemic of disconnection” that is plaguing the nation, in her essay co-authored by Professor Robert Waldinger from Harvard Medical School.

The executive director of the Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood, Christian Guy, has also spoke out and claims, “There have been numerous studies about how digital devices impact relationships, but there is currently a lack of evidence about what is causing people to turn to their digital devices at times when it is interrupting family life and, importantly, how to help people reduce this unwanted interference.”

“The centre is seeking to address these gaps in research so we find the solutions to make a real difference to families' lives.”