Andrew Mountbatten Windsor likely to lose 'last honour'

Andrew Mountbatten Windsor

Andrew Mountbatten Windsor could lose the honour of holding the Freedom of the City of London - one of the world’s oldest civic honours, reported express.co.uk referring to a report in The Sun.

The publication wrote that the honour gives people the right to drive sheep across London Bridge and carry a ceremonial sword.

"It is believed Andrew has the honour as his father Prince Philip was also a Freeman of the City of London - an honour also held by the likes of a few famous faces, including Sir David Beckham," according to the report.

Quoting a spokesman for the City of London Corporation, the report said, "“Andrew received the honour by virtue of patrimony, which is inherited as the child of a Freeman.

The spokesperson said, “Applications via patrimony are not considered by our elected members.“ The City Corporation is listening, and will continue to listen, to concerns raised.

“And it will carefully consider the rules that govern how a Freedom is given, and the circumstances in which, and procedure by which, it can be removed.”

The report comes after the former Duke of York was stripped of his royal titles by King Charles III over his links to late sex offender Jeffery Epstein.



