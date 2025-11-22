Princess Eugenie nears new milestone despite Andrew controversy

Princess Eugenie recently made her first public appearance since her father, Andrew Mountbatten, was stripped of his remaining royal titles.

The daughter of Andrew and Sarah Ferguson attended event organized by King's Foundation, an organization founded by her uncle King Charles III.

Days before her appearance, King Charles stripped Andrew of royal titles over his links to late sex offender Jeffery Epstein.

A statement issued on October 30 by the palace said King Charles removed Andrew's title of prince and asked him to vacate his Royal Lodge residence.

Following the action against her father, Eugenie kept a low profile and wasn't seen at official events for many days.

However, on November 13, a post shared on King's Foundation's social media accounts and later on Eugenie's own Instagram account featured multiple photos and a video of the youngest daughter of Andrew and Sarah Ferguson.

Thousands of people, including her brother-in-law Edo Mapelli Mozzi liked her Instagram post.

Many people praised the royal in the comments section while mocked her over the scandal involving Andrew and Sarah.

Her latest post increased Eugenie's total followers to 1.8 million, which, according to some royal observers, is a testament to her growing popularity, regardless of her parents' controversies







