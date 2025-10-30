 
Prince William and Kate Middleton skip birthday party at Windsor Castle

Prince William and Kate Middleton were not present at Windsor Castle reception for Duke of Kent hosted by King Charles and Queen Camilla

Geo News Digital Desk
October 30, 2025

The British royal family celebrated 90th birthday of the Duke of Kent at Windsor Castle on Wednesday, according to the local media.

According to GB News, King Charles and Queen Camilla hosted a reception honouring the Duke of Kent.

 
The report said that many senior members of the royal family attended the reception in honor of the late Queen Elizabeth's cousin.

Citing official court records, the outlet reported that the reception represented a formal acknowledgement of the Duke's long service and his position within the Royal Family.

The Duke's brother Prince Michael of Kent and  sister Princess Alexandra were prominent among those who attended the party.

It said the Duke of Edinburgh joined the celebration alongside Princess Anne and her husband, Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, with the Duke of Gloucester also present.

The report said the Duchess of Edinburgh could not attend as she had a prior commitment at the Country Land and Business Association Reception in London that same evening.

"The Prince and Princess of Wales were also absent, taking time away from royal engagements whilst their children enjoy the October school holidays," GB News reported.

The Duke turned 90 on October 9 when members of the Royal Family marked the occasion with social media tributes.


