Prince Andrew ordered to surrender lease of The Royal Lodge in shock move

Prince Andrew has been asked to give up the lease of his abode in Windsor.

The former Duke of York, who fmaously lives in a 30-bedroom mansion in the Windsor Estate, is officially banished from his iron-clad housing agreement.

Royal expert Rebecca English has quoted in a statement from the Buckingham Palace: “His Majesty has today initiated a formal process to remove the Style, Titles and Honours of Prince Andrew.”

She further writes on X: “Prince Andrew will now be known as Andrew Mountbatten Windsor. His Iease on Royal Lodge has, to date, provided him with legal protection to continuc in residence. Formal notice has now been served to surrender the lease and he will move to alternative private accommodation.”

“These censures are deemed necessary, notwithstanding the fact that he continucs to deny the allegations against him.

“Their Majesties wish to make clear that their thoughts and utmost sympathies have been, and will remain with, the victims and survivors of any and all forms of abuse,” she notes.

Prince Andrew is now expected to vacate the property at his earliest, as per sources.